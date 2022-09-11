PACKERS

Immediate reactions to Packers rookie Christian Watson dropping likely touchdown on first pass from Aaron Rodgers

Emmett Prosser
Packers News
View Comments
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts after dropping a would-be touchdown pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Yesterday it was Aaron Rodgers' new haircut.

Early reviews were not stellar.

Today, Twitter quickly took notice of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' new receivers.

Early reviews were also subpar.

And it didn't take long.

Rodgers' first pass attempt looked to be an easy touchdown to rookie Christian Watson after Watson easily got by Minnesota cornerback Patrick Peterson. 

Watson was literally all by himself in the open field, an opening NFL moment for the ages.

But he didn't catch the ball

And of course, Twitter had jokes

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles.

View Comments