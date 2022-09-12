Packers fall Week 1, Alexander expresses frustration on Jefferson coverage, offense falters

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings in their 2022 season opener. The defense gave up several big plays to Justin Jefferson, causing Jaire Alexander to express frustration post game. The offense faltered, electing to go away from AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, while rookies experienced expected growing pains. Starters on special teams made the unit look much better. The Green 19 Podcast, with Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood breaks down the loss, provides analysis on the key issues and ponders if there is cause for concern for the remainder of the season.

