Packers transactions: All the roster changes during the 2022 season

Here's how the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster has changed during the 2022 season.

Sept. 13: Packers replace injured linebacker Krys Barnes with tackle Caleb Jones

IN: Caleb Jones, offensive lineman (signed off practice squad)

Caleb Jones, offensive lineman (signed off practice squad) OUT: Krys Barnes (to injured reserve)

The Packers made the addition after Barnes was hurt in Week 1 of the season, though there's optimism he'll be back in a few weeks (though he must spend at least four weeks on injured reserve and cannot practice). Jones was an intriguing story as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, a behemoth of 6-9 and 370 pounds who wasn't invited to the NFL combine. Another team was angling to sign Jones, who gives the Packers added tackle depth with Jon Runyan sidelined by a concussion and Zach Tom (capable of playing multiple spots on the line) likely to take his spot at guard.

Sept. 11: Abernathy, Winfree elevated from practice squad for Week 1

Micah Abernathy, safety (first elevation)

Juwann Winfree, wide receiver (first elevation)

Both were elevated from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the Vikings. This does not mean they were added to the 53-man roster; they are still on the practice squad and can be claimed by another team. They can both be elevated for two more games this season, after which they must be added to the 53-man roster if the Packers wish to use them again.

Allen Lazard, wide receiver

David Bakhtiari, offensive line

Elgton Jenkins, offensive line

Samori Toure, wide receiver

Jonathan Ford, defensive line

Shemar Jean-Charles, cornerback

Tariq Carpenter, safety

The NFL allows for a 48-player active roster on game day, thus necessitating five inactives (and two more in this case, since the Packers had elevated two practice squad players for the Week 1 battle against Minnesota). Lazard had an ankle injury, while Bakhtiari and Jenkins are working back from knee injuries (and Jenkins also had a pectoral injury).

Aug. 31: Packers add safety Rudy Ford from Jacksonville

IN: Rudy Ford, safety (signed as free agent)

Rudy Ford, safety (signed as free agent) OUT: Micah Abernathy, safety

Abernathy has a great story, signed in early August as essentially a training-camp body and taking advantage of his opportunity to make the 53-man roster. But his time there was short-lived, when the Packers agreed to bring in former Jacksonville Jaguars special-teams ace Ford. Abernathy instead signed with the practice squad, and the Packers released Rico Gafford to make room.

