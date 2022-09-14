Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard returning to practice after being sidelined with ankle injury

GREEN BAY – The first step in the Green Bay Packers getting wide receiver Allen Lazard back will take place Wednesday at Clarke Hinkle Field.

Coach Matt LaFleur said that Lazard will take part in the first practice of the week as the team prepares for its game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Lazard has been out since Aug. 29 with a left ankle injury suffered when a defensive linemen stepped on him in practice. He worked out on the side at practice last week and prior to the Minnesota game Sunday went through his traditional pregame soccer ball warmup.

How much he does in practice and whether he takes part in 11-on-11s will go a long way in determining what the team can expect from him this week. The Packers most strenuous practice is Thursday when they wear pads.

LaFleur would not say whether left tackle David Bakhtiari would take part in practice.