Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will have practice restrictions even after being cleared to play

GREEN BAY – Even when he’s cleared to play, David Bakhtiari’s game-week routine won’t be the same.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday his left tackle will not practice three days in a row even after he returns to games. The Green Bay Packers, like all NFL teams, have three primary practice days during a week: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Without practicing three days in a row, Bakhtiari will not have a full week of practice before games.

The partial practice plan is rare, but not unprecedented. Tight end Marcedes Lewis, in his 17th season, gets a regular veteran’s rest day during the week. LaFleur said Bakhtiari’s experience level enables him to play without getting a full week of practice.

“He’s gotten a lot of reps,” LaFleur said. “There’s not many people that can probably have a schedule like that, but I do believe — and we believe as an organization — that he’s one of those guys.”

LaFleur said Bakhtiari’s schedule is likely to be a day of practice followed by a rest day and then a second day of practice, meaning he might rarely get consecutive days on the field. Bakhtiari did not participate in the team’s practice Thursday after practicing in pads Wednesday. LaFleur said Bakhtiari felt fine after Wednesday’s practice.

Bakhtiari missed practice Friday after consecutive days on the field last week.

Lewis also missed Thursday’s practice with his usual rest day. Left guard Jon Runyan was the only other Packers play not participating as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), inside linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) practiced for the second straight day Thursday.