How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 2 game on TV, live stream and radio

After opening the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers will play their home opener against the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The Bears defeated the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in their opener on Sunday. Here's what you should know about the NFC North division game.

What time is the Packers vs. Bears game?

7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

What TV channel is Packers vs. Bears?

NBC (Channel 4 in Milwaukee and Channel 26 in the Green Bay/Appleton region).

How can I live stream the Packers vs. Bears game?

You can watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App. You can also access NBC live sports via apps like Sling, Hulu and Fubo.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Bears game?

WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in each part of Wisconsin as well in some areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Michigan.

More:When it comes to Packers' defensive game plans, being creative is better than being stubborn

More:Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for Southern Mississippi volleyball stadium, texts reveal

Contact Denis Dougherty at ddougherty@gannett.com.