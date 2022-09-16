Packers list Elgton Jenkins, David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, Jon Runyan as questionable to play Sunday against Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY – Elgton Jenkins was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time this season in a sign that he might be back in the Green Bay Packers’ starting offensive line this week against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers presumably will wait to see how Jenkins’ reconstructed knee feels this weekend after the full practice Friday to determine whether he will play Sunday. They listed him as questionable on their injury report.

The Packers listed three other players as limited participants and questionable: tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and guard Jon Runyan (concussion protocol).

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in Week 2

The Packers listed four other players on their injury report but with no game designations, which means they’re going to play: linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), guard Jake Hanson (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who was given a veteran’s day of rest earlier in the week.

The Bears had only one player with an injury designation, rookie receiver Velus Jones (hamstring), who is doubtful.