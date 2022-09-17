Packers elevate one player, running back Patrick Taylor, for Sunday's game against Bears

Packers News

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have elevated running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster, the club announced Saturday. This is a game day elevation for Sunday night's Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Clubs are allowed to elevate two players off of the practice squad to the active game day roster, bringing up players on Saturday. They will revert to the practice squad following the game. A player can be elevated three times during a season, after which he must be named to the 53-man roster if elevated again.

Taylor played in nine regular-season games with the Packers in the 2021 season, finishing with 23 rushes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was waived in August 2022 during the Packers cutdown to a 53-man roster, before being signed back to the practice squad.

The Packers have carried only two running backs on their active roster, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur expressed hesitation with putting them on the field at the same time due to a lack of a third running back available if an injury occurs.

"I think we're mindful," LaFleur said. "I wouldn't say limited. But you don't want to wear them out. Then certainly if you have a huge package and something happens to one of those guys, then that package goes bye bye and there goes half your offense or however big of a package that is so I think you've got to be mindful of that."

The Packers face their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.