Packers lineman Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard active vs. Bears; David Bakhtiari inactive for second week

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers offense will have reinforcements in their home opener Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, though one big piece is still waiting to return.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and top receiver Allen Lazard will make their 2022 debuts. Left guard Jon Runyan also cleared the concussion protocol and is active after leaving last week's opener at Minnesota in the second half.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive, as expected. The Packers were not expecting Bakhtiari to play Week 2 against the Bears, a source told PackersNews last week. That plan did not change while Bakhtiari acclimates to a new practice schedule.

With Jenkins and Runyan active, expect the Packers offensive line to include Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center and Jenkins at right tackle. The big question is right guard, where Royce Newman, Jake Hanson or rookie Zach Tom could be options.

Lazard missed last week's opener with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week and was listed questionable Friday. His return should soften the curve of relying so heavily on rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Safety Tariq Carpenter, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are also inactive.