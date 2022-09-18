Replay: Packers vs. Bears preview from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY - Join PackersNews.com for a live pregame show, previewing the Packers Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Hear from Aaron Rodgers on rookie receivers, the defense on Bears QB Justin Fields and enjoy a peek into the locker room with the best moments from the week.

More:How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 2 game on TV, live stream and radio

More:Sign up for our Packers Update newsletter to get the latest news in your inbox

Watch PackersNews on YouTube:

Watch PackersNews on Facebook: