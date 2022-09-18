Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws his 450th touchdown pass to Aaron Jones in home opener vs. Bears

Aaron Jones was grand on home opening night at Lambeau Field Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers still found away to steal the early spotlight.

Jones found the end zone twice in the first half, but Rodgers tossed his 450th career touchdown pass to Jones with 4:56 left in the second quarter, a quick flip to his backfield mate that went for an eight-yard score.

Rodgers seemed thrilled with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur's call as he pointed directly at the sidelines during the celebration.

Just for good measure, Rodgers welcomed back Allen Lazard with a 5-yard TD with 32 seconds left in the half.

Also in the first half, Mason Crosby became the sixth kicker in NFL history to reach 700 successful point after attempts.