Allen Lazard's return sparks Packers' offense, and was that an ayahuasca touchdown celebration?

GREEN BAY – It was just a little tea party. Allen Lazard turned toward his teammates to celebrate the touchdown that put the Green Bay Packers ahead by three possessions over the Chicago Bears and saw they were all approaching him with hands held out, asking for some tea.

“I was like, ‘I guess I’m pouring tea,’ ” Lazard said after the Packers' 27-10 win. “Special tea.”

Said receiver Sammy Watkins: “He gave us the tea and we all passed out.”

If that “special tea,” or “just a little tea” as Randall Cobb called it, was a surreptitious nod to a certain quarterback’s offseason revelation of partaking in a South American psychoactive and entheogenic tea, then so be it; a smirking Aaron Rodgers maintained he didn’t “know anything about that.”

No matter the inspiration, the message was clear from the Packers receiving corps. After all the talk and hand-wringing following Green Bay’s Week 1 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, this team and unit know what they have in their room, even without Davante Adams, and they plan on getting the last laugh.

Of course, after that season-opening loss, the offense needed a jolt of caffeine. So coach Matt LaFleur went to Lazard and Cobb, asking his leaders to put some juice back in their unit. Lazard, who didn’t play against the Vikings with an ankle injury, provided some of that naturally when he returned to the lineup Sunday.

Asked what Lazard brought to the offense, Watkins quickly replied, “that fire.”

“The type of player he is," Watkins said, "the way he blocks, the way he runs routes, the way he carries himself in the huddle, just that look in his eyes, it’s like ‘man, I got somebody going to war with me.’ I need him out there when I’m playing, 'cause he got that energy like, ‘man, I’m gonna go get this (expletive) block.’”

Lazard finished with only two receptions for 13 yards and the touchdown, but it was the jolt he needed and, in turn, what the receiving corps needed as well.

“Wow, it felt amazing,” Lazard said. “To be out there with those guys and to get the thing rolling and to be able to get the touchdown, it’s just reaffirming to the guys on the field and the guys on the sideline as well, once we scored, like, ‘we can do this and we can consistently do this.’ ”

Lazard’s touchdown was technically the second receiving touchdown of the day for the Packers, but the first came on a forward pitch from Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones. That sort of offensive balance (203 yards rushing, 234 yards receiving) will be necessary for the Packers playbook to run efficiently this season, and it will rely on the receivers even more than normal; and definitely more than Watkins recalls being normal.

“It's fun man," Watkins said. "I've never been part of an offense that you had to block and this offense you have to go down and crack the safety, you have to get your blocks and, honestly, I think that's fun. It keeps me going and keeps me in the game and then the next play they might go play-action and you’re wide open and that's the luxury of being in this offense.”

That scenario played out for Watkins several times Sunday night, as he led all receivers with three catches for 93 yards. His first catch of the night came on the third play and set the tone for the receiving corps. It wasn’t much in the grand scheme of the win — over the middle on a crossing route for a 14-yard gain, a dink to get the run game some breathing room — but it indicated what this offense will need be through the air for a while.

That is, spreading the ball around (eight guys caught a pass in the win), helping the run game find grass and utilizing the veterans heavily until the rookies catch up to the playbook.

“We know we have some talent in our rookies," Cobb said, "and we want to get them involved. But I think one thing that we learned after last week is just to lean on our vets, lean on guys that has been here and done it before until we can get the rookies up to speed and, you know, they're gonna make an impact on his team and on this offense as the season continues to go along.

“But me and Sammy and Allen want to put it on our shoulders and we request be put in positions to be able to make impacts in the game and help us find a way to get a win.”

Those impacts were felt Sunday against the Bears, supplementing the run game. There were chain-movers to Cobb (three catches for 37 yards), who looked like a young version of himself as he sat under defensive backs and pulled in tough sideline throws. And deep 55-yard passes to Watkins, who flashed the speed that helped him get drafted fourth overall in 2014.

“For you to be a receiver and not know who Sammy Watkins is," Lazard said, "you’ve gotta live underneath a rock. So just to have his presence in the room, you see him make crazy plays all the time, kind of flash back to his younger self every once in a while.

“Just having that leadership and to see him go about his business and you know making big plays even if it's a catch or block or whatever it is, I think it helps us bring up the energy not only in our room, but the entire offense.”

Veterans making impact plays will be the name of the game for this Packers offense for a while. Sunday night was a huge step forward in finding the groove to make it happen.

“Love the way Sammy played; loved using Cobby the way we used him," Rodgers said. "Great having Allen back, he was so much more than just two (receptions) for 13 (yards) or whatever he had. He made a bunch of great blocks tonight.

"We’re going to use the young guys, they’re going to come along. But I think we’re just getting started with those guys and some of the things we can do.”