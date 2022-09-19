Green 19 Podcast: Breaking down Packers win over Bears; run game, defensive performance

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday night, notching their first win. The run game dominated behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the passing game got a jolt from the return of Allen Lazard and the veterans showed their experience. On defense, coverage was markedly improved from week 1. The rush defense faltered at times, but stood up when it mattered on a goal line stand. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill with Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, breaks down the win, provides updates from the locker room and evaluates where the Packers are now as a team.

BOX SCORE: Packers 27, Bears 10

