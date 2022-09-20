How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Buccaneers Week 3 game on TV, livestream and radio

In a possible playoff preview, the Green Bay Packers will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers (1-1) against Tom Brady and the talented defense of the Buccaneers (2-0). Here's what you should know about the game, including how to watch on TV, live stream and radio.

What time is the Packers vs. Buccaneers game?

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

What TV channel is Packers vs. Buccaneers?

Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee and Channel 11 in the Green Bay/Appleton region).

How can I livestream the Packers vs. Buccaneers game?

You can download the Fox Now app to watch live TV. It's free to download, but the app requires a subscription with a TV provider. You can also watch Fox through the following streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Buccaneers game?

WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in each part of Wisconsin as well in some areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Michigan.

