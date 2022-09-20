'Rodgers barely has any chemistry with his young receiving corps.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Buccaneers game

It's the battle of the Bays.

The storyline centers on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers counterpart Aaron Rodgers.

Brady broke Brett Favre's indoor record for the fastest unretirement.

And Rodgers was firing spirals before some of his receivers were born.

Thus the stage is set.

The Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game, which will be played at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

They list the Buccaneers as a 2-point favorite.

Vinnie Iyer wrote: The Packers got back to the basics of their defense and running game at home in Lambeau Field to put Aaron Rodgers back in the comfort zone. The Bucs won't allow them to breath easy with their own QB-supporting combination for Tom Brady. Both offenses are managing line and receiver issues and Tampa Bay is a little stingier overall defensively. But with the MVP vs. the GOAT one last time, expect a well-played and balanced classic. Pick: Buccaneers win, 24-20.

Devon Platana wrote: "Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have collided four times over their careers, resulting in three victories for TB12. The all-time head-to-head series includes Brady winning each of his two starts against the Packers since joining the Bucs in 2020. While history doesn't always repeat itself, I am siding with Tampa Bay again. I just don't know if the Packers' offense has what it takes to beat the Buccaneers' defense. Rodgers barely has any chemistry with his young receiving corps. Tampa Bay's defensive line is good enough to shut down some of the best run games in the league. I expect a close game led by two future Hall-of-Fame QBs, but it will be Brady and the Bucs that emerge victorious in their home opener.

