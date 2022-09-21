David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb sit out Green Bay Packers practice on Wednesday

GREEN BAY – David Bakhtiari did not practice Wednesday when the Green Bay Packers strapped their pads, though it remains to be seen whether he'll make his 2022 debut Sunday at Tampa Bay. Randall Cobb was the only other nonparticipant, although four other pass catchers did appear on the initial injury report of the week.

The injury report from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was lengthy and included several starters. This in addition to news from the NFL on Wednesday that the suspension for wide receiver Mike Evans would be upheld after his appeal was denied. Evans was suspended for one game after initiating a fight on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Bakhtiari no longer is a full-time participant at practice. Coach Matt LaFleur said last week his left tackle will not practice three days in a row, meaning he will miss at least one practice during the week to rest his knee.

The Packers expected Bakhtiari to miss the first two weeks this season. LaFleur said Wednesday he has "no idea" if Bakhtiari will play this week.

"I don't even let my mind go there at this point," LaFleur said.

LaFleur, praising fill-in tackle Yosh Nijman, said his game plan wouldn't change if Bakhtiari played.

"We're not going to game plan any different," he said. "We're going to game plan regardless. I think, don't get me wrong, there's definitely some things that you potentially could do differently, but I think Yosh has done a damn good job in his time starting for us. So there's not a lot when it comes that position with the way Yosh has played. Where it's maybe a little bit different is if you're talking about you're losing your No. 1 receiver or No. 1 back, or something like that. Or quarterback. Whatever it may be."

More:If the Packers are to succeed, rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs won't be bystanders much longer

Cobb was the only other Packers player not practicing Wednesday. He was listed on the injury report with an illness.

Receivers Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) along with tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) were all limited participants. Lazard's ankle injury designation is still a result of being stepped on in preseason practice. He missed Week 1 but played in Week 2.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) was a limited participant as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in Week 8 of the 2021 season. He made his 2022 debut last week.

In Tampa, the Buccaneers did not practice receiver Julio Jones (knee), receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), tight end Cade Otton (personal), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). They also listed cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and receiver Scotty Miller (calf) on the injury report as limited participants, among others.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who was scheduled to miss every Wednesday of practice, according to coach Todd Bowles, was actually present and participated.