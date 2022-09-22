Four Green Bay Packers wide receivers sit out Thursday's practice

GREEN BAY – It isn't only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who might have a thin receiving group this week.

The Green Bay Packers had a slew of receivers miss Thursday's non-padded practice. Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Randall Cobb (illness) and rookie Christian Watson (hamstring) all were unavailable.

Lazard missed the Packers opener in Minnesota with the ankle injury after a defensive tackle stepped on it in practice, but he returned Sunday night against the Chicago Bears to catch a pair of passes for 13 yards, including one touchdown. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards against the Bears, but he was limited in practice with the hamstring Wednesday and missed Thursday. Cobb's illness is unknown.

The Buccaneers will be without receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended after his brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last week. Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) also did not participate in Wednesday's practice after missing last week's game.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was on the only other Packers player who did not practice Thursday, presumably getting his customary veteran's rest day.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's padded session. Bakhtiari's availability Sunday is unknown after he missed the season's first two games.