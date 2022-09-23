Packers' Matt LaFleur says David Bakhtiari will be at practice, but his and receivers' status for Sunday not known

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their slew of injured players. Coach Matt LaFleur was vague, as has become his custom, on the status of David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard and others.

On whether Bakhtiari would practice Friday, LaFleur said, “he’ll be out there.” It remains to be seen how involved the left tackle will be in team or individual drills. He did not practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday as he continues his long road back from ACL surgery recovery.

Receivers Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) were non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Lazard and Watson were able to work with the rehab group during the open media portion of practice, but Watkins and Cobb were absent.

Their status for Friday’s practice is unknown, but regardless of what they can do, LaFleur is more concerned with how they feel Sunday to determine their playing status.

“It doesn't necessarily come down to today,” LaFleur said Friday morning. “It's where are they at on Sunday. So certainly, you'd love them, to see them running around out there today. But it really ultimately isn't going to impact our decision. It's how are they feeling, where are they on Sunday?”

And when will that decision come?

“We’ll know by game time, 90 minutes before kickoff,” LaFleur said. Inactives are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Lazard, presumably the Packers top receiver this season, missed Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings after being stepped on in practice the previous week. He was able to return for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears and finished with two receptions for 13 yards, one coming on a crucial third-down and the other for a touchdown.

More:Does Tom Brady have you wondering how long Aaron Rodgers will play for the Green Bay Packers? Here's one prediction

He was seen limping to the sideline at one point during the game. Asked if Lazard’s status on the injury report this week was due to that moment or just precautionary, LaFleur responded, “Um … yeah.”

Kicker Mason Crosby also was absent from Thursday's practice with an undisclosed illness.

The Packers take the field Friday afternoon for one more practice before flying to Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.