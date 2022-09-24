Packers place veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve list

TAMPA – Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury won’t be a quick fix.

The Green Bay Packers placed their veteran receiver on injured reserve Saturday, preventing him from generating momentum off last week’s breakout against the Chicago Bears. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards against the Bears, but he did not practice this week after injuring his hamstring.

Watkins will miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return.

The Packers knew the risk signing Watkins this spring. Injuries have derailed the former fourth overall draft pick’s career, forcing him to miss substantial time since 2018. He hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year in 2014.

The Packers elevated receiver Juwann Winfree and running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both were elevated last week against the Bears, leaving one more game they can be designated as practice-squad elevations for game day.

The Buccaneers elevated veteran receiver Cole Beasley from their practice squad, providing depth with their receiver position potentially decimated Sunday. Top receiver Mike Evans is suspended, while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed last week and may be unlikely to play Sunday.