Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to play Sunday

TAMPA – David Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told PackersNews.

Bakhtiari will be a game-time decision, but the Packers believe he will be ready to play barring any unforeseen setbacks. Bakhtiari practiced Thursday and Friday, his first back-to-back practice days this season.

Bakhtiari has not played since being on the field for 27 snaps in last season’s finale at the Detroit Lions. He was shut down two weeks later in the Packers playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Bakhtiari has been recovering from a torn ACL since New Year’s Eve of 2020.

His recovery has been fluid even this season. As part of his recovery, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, Bakhtiari will not practice three straight days. He also said the most likely plan was for Bakhtiari to have an off day between practice days, something he did not do this week.

Bakhtiari will return to Raymond James Stadium, where he had a chest injury that forced him to miss three games earlier in 2020, starting an injury-plagued couple of years. The Packers hope Sunday’s return flips the page.