David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb all playing for the Packers vs Buccaneers in Week 3; Watkins, Watson on inactive list

TAMPA – David Bakhtiari is active for the first time this season, and only the second time since he tore his ACL on the final day of 2020.

How much the Green Bay Packers left tackle plays Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains to be seen. Offensive linemen typically play every snap in a game, but Bakhtiari will be returning to the field at Raymond James Stadium, where the Florida heat is baking at 87 degrees — and feels like 94. Bakhtiari's endurance will be tested in his first game.

If he can play only a partial number of snaps, the Packers have backup Yosh Nijman ready. Nijman started the first two games at left tackle this season, a role he filled last season.

The Packers will need to determine how to use Nijman when Bakhtiari is on the field. Coach Matt LaFleur can keep Nijman on the sideline if he decides Elgton Jenkins is best used at right tackle, with Royce Newman at right guard. Or the Packers could slide Jenkins into right guard with Nijman at right tackle.

Receivers Allen Lazard (ankle) and Randall Cobb (illness) also are active, but Aaron Rodgers will be playing with a diminished group.

Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson among wide receivers on Packers inactive list

Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury that will cost him at least four games. Rookie receiver Christian Watson also is inactive because of a hamstring injury.

Receiver Samori Toure, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, and offensive linemen Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones are inactive.

Buccaneers injury report: Chris Godwin and Julio Jones out, Leonard Fournette is active

The Buccaneers also have a depleted receiver unit. Top wideout Mike Evans is suspended for his role in an on-field fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last week. Chris Godwin will not play because of a hamstring injury, and Julio Jones is out with a knee injury. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are also out with injuries.

Running back Leonard Fournette is active for the Bucs. Fournette was listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury.