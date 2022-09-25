David Bakhtiari is playing vs. the Buccaneers today and the Packers' offensive linemen have customized T-shirts made

David Bakhtiari made his 2022 season debut for the Packers vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

And you could say his fellow offensive linemen were pretty thrilled.

To mark the occasion, Royce Newman and Josh Myers boarded the charter plane on Saturday with customized Bakhtiari T-shirts.

Bakhtiari started the game and the Packers offense started strong, scoring on their first drive.

The Packers' All-Pro left tackle tore his ACL during a practice on New Year's Eve 2020 and it's been a long road to recovery.

He only played one game last season, a Week 18 contest against the Detroit Lions. In that game, he played just 27 snaps. He did not play in the team's NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers a couple weeks later.

Bakhtiari has had multiple setbacks on his recovery with follow-up surgeries.

Besides Bakhtiari's fellow linemen, you can bet Aaron Rodgers was ecstatic to have his close friend back protecting his blind side.

Speaking of Rodgers, his pre-game look was also pretty popular on social media, just as his haircut did prior to Week 1.

More:Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at the 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut

More:Aaron Rodgers claims ayahuasca is not a drug because it's made from a plant and predicts he'll be 'called' again to take it

Dougherty column:David Bakhtiari's knee injury has been a financial catastrophe for the cap-strapped Green Bay Packers

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.