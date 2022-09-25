Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander ruled out after leaving game vs. the Buccaneers with a groin injury

Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander left Sunday's game in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury.

He was initially questionable to return but the team later announced that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Alexander was coming back this season after he missed most of 2021 with a shoulder injury suffered in a game Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alexander did return for the team's playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers but played just eight snaps.

Despite the injury, the Packers signed Alexander, 25, to a four-year, $84 million contract extension in the offseason.

Alexander voiced his displeasure in the team's coverage scheme in a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and then had his first interception of the season in the team's win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday night.