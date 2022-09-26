Early indications are that Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander avoided a serious injury, but tests forthcoming

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is expected to undergo tests on his injured groin, but immediately after the game he gave no indication that he had suffered a serious injury, a source said.

Alexander went to the sideline after the sixth play of Tampa Bay’s opening drive and was seen on the sideline stretching with an elastic band around his legs. He did not return in that series and watched in uniform from the sideline until the end of the half.

At the start of the third quarter, he was declared out.

After the game, Alexander didn’t indicate that the injury was bothering him and was in good spirits. As the Packers almost always do with soft-tissue injuries, they will do tests to see the full extent of the injury and base their assessment off that.

“I saw him, he was smiling in the locker room, so I hope that is a good sign,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game.

Alexander indicated he felt the groin grab on the first "stop" route of the game, which might have been the opening play. He pulled up, grabbed his right side and hobbled off the field after covering tight end Kyle Rudolph on a 12-yard completion on the sixth play.

Though he might have avoided a serious injury, groin pulls can be tricky and they will have to monitor him closely.

He missed three games his rookie season because of a groin pull, two in the middle of the year and one at the end of the year, so it's likely Alexander knew when he pulled the muscle against the Buccaneers that he better not push it.

Nickel corner Rasul Douglas moved outside to replace Alexander on the right and Keisean Nixon filled in for Douglas at nickel. Douglas finished second on the team with eight tackles and led with two pass breakups, while Nixon added six tackles and forced a fumble that the Packers recovered.

Staff writer Ryan Wood contributed to this story