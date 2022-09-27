'Rodgers is showing he can still make the throws when necessary.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Patriots game

There's a laugher in the forecast for Sunday at Lambeau Field.

That's right.

A laugher.

Not just a chuckle.

A laugher.

And that's a very rare thing whenever the Green Bay Packers play the New England Patriots.

The Packers are a 10.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

So the only question about this taffy-pull appears to be whether Patriots coach Bill Belichick shows up for the festivities in a brand, spanking new hoodie.

Or the one with cut sleeves and countless holes.

The NFL Week 4 game is scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday and will be televised by CBS.

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game:

They list the Packers as the lock of the week as 10.5-point favorites.

Vinnie Iyer wrote, "The Packers are back rolling with the ideal offense-defense complementary football with Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers after their typical Week 1 mess. Rodgers outdueled the GOAT last week and now he'll take to the shell of his former team against a shockingly reeling Bill Belichick defense. The Patriots will need to hope that Brian Hoyer, filling in for an injured Mac Jones, can dig deep to find something more in the passing game while being too run heavy. That won't work well on the road in their current dysfunctional offensive state. Pick: Packers win 30-10 and cover the spread."

The Packers are favored by 10.5 points.

Larry Rupp wrote, "Backup QB Brian Hoyer is the likeliest candidate to lead New England's offense moving forward. That gives the Packers a massive advantage here. Hoyer owns a career record of 16-23 and hasn't led his team to a win since 2016. Green Bay has been dominant at home, too, winning nine of its last 10 games at Lambeau Field. The Patriots don't have the firepower to pull off a huge upset here. Prediction: Packers: 28, Patriots 10.

They list the Packers as 10-point favorites.

DraftKings Sportsbook

The Packers are listed as an 8.5-point favorite.

They wrote, "If Mac Jones plays for the Patriots, this line will move a bit closer to New England. The Packers are starting to get comfortable with their identity, and Aaron Rodgers is showing he can still make the throws when necessary. Take Green Bay’s defense and running game to win and cover here."

BetMGM

The Packers are listed as 10.5-point favorites.

Fansided

The Packers are listed as 10.5-point favorites.

Donovan Smoot wrote, "If you put a backup quarterback against a great Packers defense and a run-heavy offense that can’t push the ball down the field, you are creating a recipe for a slow, tough-to-watch football game."

WynnBet Sportsbook

Green Bay is an 11-point favorite.

BJ Rudell wrote, "A huge betting line suggests backup QB Brian Hoyer will get squashed. There’s not much more to say. While the Packers’ offense lacks the quick-strike ability of past Aaron Rodgers-led teams, it’s still highly potent. And while New England’s defense is good enough to step up, it’s been too inconsistent to trust. As for the Patriots’ backfield, they’ll keep running Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson (and they will). That might be enough to limit Green Bay’s possessions but not enough to prevail."

PointsBet

The Packers are listed as 10.5-point favorites.

The Packers have an 83.8% chance to win the game.

