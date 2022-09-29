How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Patriots Week 4 game on TV, live stream and radio

After holding off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, the Green Bay Packers are preparing for the legendary quarterback’s former team this week.

The Packers (2-1) meet the New England Patriots (1-2) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here's what you should know about the game, including how to watch on TV, live stream and radio.

What time is the Packers vs. Patriots game?

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

What TV channel is Packers vs. Patriots?

CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee and Channel 5 in the Green Bay/Appleton region).

How can I live stream the Packers vs. Patriots game?

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Patriots game?

WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in Wisconsin and other states.

