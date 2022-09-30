Matt LaFleur says Packers are taking it 'day to day' with injured Allen Lazard, Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY – Coach Matt LaFleur has learned to embrace a fluid mentality when it comes to folding his injured players into practice during the week. With several starters and an impact rookie spending time on the injury report this week, the Green Bay Packers are taking a wait-and-see approach with Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander pulled his groin in Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay on the first drive. Alexander was a limited participant Wednesday and did not participate Thursday while he nurses the injury.

As to whether he’ll be able to go Friday, LaFleur said, “We’ll see when we get out there and hopefully he can go.”

Wide receiver Allen Lazard has been a limited participant in practice the past few weeks, taking it easy on an ankle that was stepped on by a defensive lineman before the season began. He’s been full-go in games, but LaFleur calls the decision to keep him limited during the week “day to day.”

“He’s been doing a nice job and I know he’s getting better,” LaFleur said. “But he’s a tough guy. And you can see it in the way he plays. You can see it on a daily basis. Just you know how gritty of a dude he is. He brings so much to our football team and certainly we want him at full strength. That makes us a better offense.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari likely won’t practice three full days in a week again, given the stage of his career and his recovery after tearing his ACL in 2020. But he’s also been held out typically on days when the Packers are in pads.

“It’s like the wind. It could change week to week,” LaFleur said of the decision, which he said is a collective decision between Bakhtiari and the staff.

"It’s not totally up to him but certainly he’s got a big say-so in it,” LaFleur said. “I trust Dave. We trust Dave and we’re in constant communication in terms of what is the best plan for him to try to get him back to where he can go out there and play a full game. But it definitely could change. I told you guys the other day, we’re pretty fluid around here and I would see the same with that situation.”

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was held out of the Tampa Bay game with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant Wednesday in practice, but was able to fully participate in team drills Thursday. LaFleur was pleased with his progress and said they’ll see how he does Friday before giving him a game status against the Patriots on Sunday.

“He looked pretty good so we’ll see how he responds today,” LaFleur said.

In New England, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (severe high ankle sprain) was at practice when it started Friday, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported. Jones had not been seen at the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. However, Giardi reported that Jones never came out from behind the quarterback netting and both ankles were taped.