Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 4 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
NEW ENGLAND AT GREEN BAY
Line: Packers by 8 1/2.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Patriots.
MINNESOTA VS. NEW ORLEANS (London)
Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
BUFFALO AT BALTIMORE
Line: Bills by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Ravens.
CHICAGO AT N.Y. GIANTS
Line: Giants by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.
CLEVELAND AT ATLANTA
Line: Browns by 1 1/2.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
JACKSONVILLE AT PHILADELPHIA
Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Jaguars.
L.A. CHARGERS AT HOUSTON
Line: Chargers by 5 1/2.
Straight up –Chargers . Against the spread – Texans.
N.Y. JETS AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Steelers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread –Jets .
SEATTLE AT DETROIT
Line: Lions by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread –Lions .
TENNESSEE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Line: Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Colts.
WASHINGTON AT DALLAS
Line: Cowboys by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
ARIZONA AT CAROLINA
Line: Panthers by 1 1/2.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
DENVER AT LAS VEGAS
Line: Raiders by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
KANSAS CITY AT TAMPA BAY
Line: Buccaneers by 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
MONDAY
L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 2 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 8-8 (23-24-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (23-25).