PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 4 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
View Comments

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

NEW ENGLAND AT GREEN BAY

Line: Packers by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Patriots.

MINNESOTA VS. NEW ORLEANS (London)

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

BUFFALO AT BALTIMORE

Line: Bills by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Ravens.

CHICAGO AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Giants by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

CLEVELAND AT ATLANTA

Line: Browns by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

JACKSONVILLE AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Jaguars.

L.A. CHARGERS AT HOUSTON

Line: Chargers by 5 1/2.

Straight up –Chargers . Against the spread – Texans.

N.Y. JETS AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Steelers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread –Jets .

SEATTLE AT DETROIT

Line: Lions by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread –Lions .

TENNESSEE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Colts.

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

ARIZONA AT CAROLINA

Line: Panthers by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

DENVER AT LAS VEGAS

Line: Raiders by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

KANSAS CITY AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers by 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

MONDAY  

L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON) 

Straight up – 8-8 (23-24-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (23-25).

View Comments