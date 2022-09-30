Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 4 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

NEW ENGLAND AT GREEN BAY

Line: Packers by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Patriots.

MINNESOTA VS. NEW ORLEANS (London)

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

BUFFALO AT BALTIMORE

Line: Bills by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Ravens.

CHICAGO AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Giants by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

CLEVELAND AT ATLANTA

Line: Browns by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

JACKSONVILLE AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Jaguars.

L.A. CHARGERS AT HOUSTON

Line: Chargers by 5 1/2.

Straight up –Chargers . Against the spread – Texans.

N.Y. JETS AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Steelers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread –Jets .

SEATTLE AT DETROIT

Line: Lions by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread –Lions .

TENNESSEE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Colts.

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

ARIZONA AT CAROLINA

Line: Panthers by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

DENVER AT LAS VEGAS

Line: Raiders by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

KANSAS CITY AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers by 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

MONDAY

L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 8-8 (23-24-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (23-25).