With Jaire Alexander questionable to play, Green Bay Packers elevate cornerback Kiondre Thomas

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers elevated cornerback Kiondre Thomas for game day Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Packers also placed offensive lineman Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list.

Jones did not practice all week with an undisclosed illness. He was seen riding bikes with the rehab group Friday.

Thomas is elevated as questions still surround the injury status of cornerback Jaire Alexander, who injured his groin during the first defensive drive last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, did not participate Thursday and was a limited participant Friday.

In Alexander's absence against the Buccaneers, the Packers moved Rasul Douglas to the outside and used backup Keisean Nixon in the slot corner position when the defense was in nickel package. Thomas will presumably serve as the backup at corner.

More:Packers rookie Quay Walker has been a marvel at inside linebacker but it might not even be his best position

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the New England Patriots in Week 4

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the New England Patriots on Sunday

Thomas has spent the first weeks of the regular season on the Packers practice squad. He has been on various practice squad's since May 2021, when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent. This will be his first game day on a club's active roster.