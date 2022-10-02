Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws rare interception, pick-six vs. the Patriots, later records his 500th career touchdown

Aaron Rodgers rarely throws interceptions, let alone ones returned for touchdowns.

But that is exactly what happened late in the second quarter of the Packers' game against the New England Patriots.

The INT returned for a touchdown by rookie Jack Jones put the Patriots in the lead at halftime, 10-7.

Rodgers was looking to his right for Allen Lazard but Jones stepped in front of the route at the Packers 40 and ran it back for the touchdown.

It was the rookie's first interception of his career.

Rodgers has thrown three interceptions through three-plus games this season. He threw four interceptions in all of 2021 during his MVP season.

The pick-six was only Rodgers' fourth of his career.

For the half, Rodgers was 4 of 11 for 44 yards, zero touchdowns and the one interception. He had a passer rating off 11.2.

Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career touchdown in second half vs. Patriots

He and the Packers offense got more in sync in the second half, scoring two touchdowns to tie the game at 24 apiece in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers first found Robert Tonyan for a TD in the third quarter and then Romeo Doubs in the fourth quarter.

On the Doubs touchdown — a 13-yard score with 6:14 left in the game — Rodgers recorded his 500th career touchdown (regular season and postseason).

Packers-Patriots injury update:Packers safety Adrian Amos leaves game for possible concussion; Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer out with head injury

Aaron Rodgers trending:Aaron Rodgers claims ayahuasca is not a drug because it's made from a plant and predicts he'll be 'called' again to take it

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.