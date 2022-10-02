Green Bay Packers being cautious with Jaire Alexander, keep him inactive for week 4 against New England Patriots

GREEN BAY – Jaire Alexander is inactive against the New England Patriots one week after a groin injury limited him to only seven snaps, but it is not expected to be a long-term injury.

A source told PackersNews the Green Bay Packers are using an abundance of caution with their top cornerback. If the Packers were playing a pivotal, late-season game, Alexander likely would have been active. Instead, the team is being patient with a key player early in its season, not wanting Alexander to re-aggravate the soft-tissue injury.

Alexander dropped out of last week's game at Tampa Bay after the opening drive with the groin injury. The Packers know how important he is to their defense, especially after a shoulder injury in Week 4 last season cost him the rest of the year.

Packers injury report features other inactives

The Packers will have left tackle Yosh Nijman after he was added to the injury report with an illness late Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the Packers will rotate drives with David Bakhtiari on the blindside as they did last week against the Buccaneers.

Along with Alexander, four rookies are inactive against the Patriots: offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.