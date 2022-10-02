Packers safety Adrian Amos leaves game for possible concussion; Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer out with head injury

The Patriots lost their quarterback to a head injury during the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday.

And the Packers also lost a player on defense for a possible concussion.

Packers safety Adrian Amos left the game after making a tackle for a loss in the first quarter.

He was evaluated in the injury tent on the sideline and then headed to the locker room. In the second quarter, Amos was ruled out.

Later, Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after he was hit on a sack. He also has left the sideline.

The veteran Hoyer was starting in place of Mac Jones, who is out with an injured ankle.

The Patriots have now turned to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, a rookie out of Western Illinois.