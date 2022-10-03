Green 19 Podcast: Packers go to overtime to get a tough win over the Patriots

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers had to go to overtime to get a win against the New England Patriots, but squeaked by with the 27-24 win. A rough first half by Aaron Rodgers demanded a second half comeback, led by Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Romeo Doubs. It was also Doubs who received the vote of confidence from Rodgers after the game. On the other side of the ball, the run defense suffered, before finding a stop in overtime The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill and joined by Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, breaks down the game, the defensive performance against the third string Bailey Zappe, and what this game could mean in January.

