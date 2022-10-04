How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Giants Week 5 game on TV, live stream and radio

After defeating New England on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers travel to Old England to face the New York Giants in London.

Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers (3-1) against Saquon Barkley and the Giants (3-1) on Sunday. Here's what you should know about the game, including how to watch on TV, live stream and radio.

What time is the Packers vs. Giants game?

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 9.

What TV channel is Packers vs. Giants?

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network. Giants-Packers will also be available on local broadcast stations in Milwaukee (Channel 4) and Green Bay (Channel 11).

How can I live stream the Packers vs. Giants game?

Streaming is available on NFL+, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Giants game?

WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in Wisconsin and other states.

