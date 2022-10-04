Could Lambeau Field's name ever be changed? Aaron Rodgers says he would never rule it out even though he's a 'purist'

Aaron Rodgers calls himself a "purist" and "traditionalist" so he would never like to see Lambeau Field's name be changed or altered in any way.

But as he said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he understands anything is possible when money is involved.

"The league is about dollars," the Packers quarterback reminded the show's panelists. "If there's more ways to make dollars and somebody wants to come in and put their name on the stadium (at Lambeau Field)," it could happen.

The topic of stadium naming rights was brought up as the discussion turned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the site of the Packers' game against the the New York Giants on Sunday in London, England.

Corporate sponsorships and marketing opportunities important part of professional sports

"I don’t want it to happen," Rodgers said, who referenced other professional leagues using brands' logos on their jerseys.

During his appearance on the show, Rodgers was sporting a Man City soccer jersey, which included Puma and Etihad Airways logos across the chest.

"NBA went to that and they're making a ton of money," Rodgers said. "Look at soccer, they've been doing that for a long time. Naming rights and jersey rights for the Premier (League) are incredible fees that are paid. Obviously, it’s good marketing. You see it all over the place.

"Purists and traditionalists like myself wouldn’t want to see it, but I think it’s definitely possible."

When McAfee asked him if he actually thought that could happen, Rodgers reiterated "we’re the biggest sports business in the state and our reach is worldwide. This is the NFL, man. Look at the ratings in the games."

Lambeau Field was previously called City Stadium

Lambeau Field wasn't always Lambeau Field. It opened in 1957 as City Stadium (this was the name when the team previously played its home games at Green Bay East High School). That name remained for eight seasons.

The stadium was renamed in August 1965 to honor the franchise's founder Curly Lambeau, who had died two months earlier. Curly Lambeau played, coached and was the general manager of the team.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has two playing surfaces

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also isn't your traditional venue.

It has two different surfaces — a Desso GrassMaster hybrid grass pitch for soccer, and a synthetic turf surface underneath for NFL games and other events.

The stadium is home to the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Rodgers said his playing field preference is grass.

Rodgers might try to watch some soccer while in England, including the U.S. women's national team

Speaking of soccer, while in England, Rodgers said he would like to catch a couple soccer games.

While he and his teammates likely won't have a lot of time to site-see since they aren't leaving until Thursday, there might be an opportunity to see his favorite team — Man City.

Man City plays Southampton at 3 p.m. Saturday (9 a.m. local time) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Etihad Stadium is about 200 miles north of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rodgers also said he would be interested in attending another soccer game while in England.

The U.S. women's national team has an international friendly match against England at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. local time) at Wembley Stadium in London.

That one might be more doable as Wembley Stadium is only about 12 miles to the west of Tottenham.

