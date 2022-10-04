Green Bay Packers sign linebacker Eric Wilson from Saints practice squad ahead of London trip

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Eric Wilson to the active roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Wilson was signed off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The Packers had an open spot on their 53-man active roster after placing offensive lineman Caleb Jones on the non-football injury list over the weekend.

Wilson, a sixth-year player, spent the 2022 offseason with the Saints and was waived after training camp before being signed to the practice squad, where he has spent the first four weeks of the season. The University of Cincinnati alum entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, where he stayed through 2020. Wilson spent 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Wilson has appeared in 78 regular-season NFL games and started 27, in addition to four postseason games (two starts). During that time, he accumulated a total of 267 tackles, eight sacks, a quarterback hit, four interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

On special teams, Wilson has racked up 27 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point.

Wilson will wear No. 45 for the Packers. The club will fly to London on Thursday for their first appearance in the NFL International series. They will face the New York Giants on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

