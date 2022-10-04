How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Giants game in London

Questions abound as Green Bay Packer fans head to London for the clash with the New York Giants.

Do they wear tall, bearskin helmets or stick with the cheeseheads?

Do they tailgate with crumpets instead of bratwurst?

Do they tailgate with tea instead of Old Milwaukee?

Talk about a culture shock.

Now this appears to be a revenge game. Sending the Giants to London may be the NFL's way of punishing the city for sending Boy George to the United States.

The Giants do not have a quarterback. What else is new?

Thus the Packers are a 7.5-point favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be televised by the NFL Network.

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game:

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers an 86.4% chance to win the game.

They list the Packers as 8-point favorites.

Bill Bender wrote: "The Packers make their first trip to London, and they face the surprising Giants, who have allowed 20 points or less in every game with first-year coach Brian Daboll. The Giants, however, might be without Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion), meaning the Packers would face a backup or third-string quarterback for the second straight week in Davis Webb. They can load the box to slow down Saquon Barkley and the league's top rushing attack. Despite last week's drop, Romeo Doubs is emerging as Aaron Rodgers' favorite target. Pick: Packers 28, Giants 20.

Caesars Sportsbook

They list the Packers as 8-point favorites.

BetMGM

The Packers are listed as 8.5-point favorites.

The Packers are listed as 8-point favorites.

Josh Yourish wrote: "The Giants can’t be contenders can they? Well, the Packers just went to overtime against Bailey Zappe, so maybe the Packers aren’t either."

WynnBet Sportsbook

Green Bay is an 8-point favorite.

The Packers are favored by 8.5 points.

Devon Platana wrote: "The Packers should give the Giants their biggest test since the latter faced the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. It'll be even tougher for New York to succeed in London if Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are sidelined or forced to play through their injuries. I just don't see a world where the Giants are going to outplay the Packers on such a big stage. Aaron Rodgers has succeeded in the spotlight time and time again, while also being a career 4-1 against New York. With Green Bay having the advantage on both offense and defense, the Packers should be victorious in their London debut. Packers 28, Giants 14."

PointsBet

They list the Packers as 8-point favorites.

The Packers are listed as an 8.5-point favorite.

They wrote: "The Packers’ wide receivers (and tight ends) continue to impress, and with the Giants’ QB situation up in the air while Green Bay remains relatively healthy, they should be able to cover this spread. The Giants have narrowly escaped several mediocre teams, and the Packers are anything but this season."

BJ Rudell wrote: "The Packers gutted out their victory over the Patriots. This weekend shouldn’t be as tough. Of course, who knows. But Green Bay’s backfield should control the line of scrimmage, and the ascending Romeo Doubs (and a healthy Allen Lazard) might be all Aaron Rodgers needs to win games like this one."

