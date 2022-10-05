Aaron Rodgers addresses Odell Beckham Jr. chatter on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' wants Randall Cobb to get more playing time, praises rookies

Since the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams in the offseason, the team's wide receiver room — even now four games into the 2022 season — always appears to be a point of conversation with comparisons frequently popping up on broadcasts.

And after a tweet by free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday about Aaron Rodgers, it sparked some chatter as to whether he and the Packers quarterback could team up at some point.

After all, the Beckham sweepstakes occurred last year as well before he chose to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Asked during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about the possibility of ever playing with Beckham, Rodgers said "obviously with a player like that you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

Beckham, 29, is a two-time All-Pro but is coming off his second ACL injury in less than two years.

Aaron Rodgers compliments his veteran receivers, calls for more playing time for Randall Cobb

But for Rodgers, though, he's more than happy with the group he has, from the veterans to the rookies.

Here's a sample of Rodgers' recent public comments.

A couple weeks ago he said on "The Pat McAfee Show," Allen Lazard "is very valuable in a bunch of different ways" beyond the stat sheet. "He’s such a smart, smart player," while Rodgers went on to laud Lazard's blocking ability as well as Sammy Watkins' and Randall Cobb's.

Speaking of Cobb, on Tuesday, Rodgers said the veteran's presence to explain the little intricacies to the rookies is "priceless." Rodgers added Cobb, who is in his 10th overall season with the Packers and a player who he desired to be back with the club last year, is a "phenomenal teammate, leader" who he says needs more playing time and more opportunities.

"He earned them," said Rodgers, who feels Cobb, at 32 years old, could have his best yards per catch season of his career (he's averaging 15.0 yards per catch, which is in fact just about near his career high). "He's making explosive plays."

Rodgers also highlighted a couple "huge" third-down plays that Cobb made in the 27-24 win against the Patriots on Sunday as critical moments in the game.

Rodgers likes what he's seeing from rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs

Then there are the rookies, who Rodgers said "have opportunities to be really, really good players," despite some expected ups and downs so far.

Rodgers said second-round draft pick Christian Watson, who scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, has "special speed."

And he acknowledged Romeo Doubs' ability to recall and transfer important details from practice into games, which Rodgers said happened on Sunday. Doubs scored his first touchdown of his career the week before in a team-leading eight-catch, 73-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beckham seeks to come back from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl

So what about Beckham?

Last year, after Beckham and the Cleveland Browns parted ways midseason, there were talks between the wide receiver and the Packers, including with Rodgers, before he ultimately signed with the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

In the Super Bowl, Beckham scored the first touchdown and had two receptions for 52 yards before tearing his ACL in the second quarter.

He's now a free agent as he continues his recovery.

"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now so we keep in contact often, we talked various times over the years," Rodgers said Tuesday.

But given Beckham's injury, Rodgers acknowledged that he's "not sure what his status is going to be."

"I first and foremost want to see him healthy," Rodgers said. "I’m sure he’ll have his pick of competitive playoff teams who are looking to add a stud like that to the roster."

Time will tell if that's with the Packers, but for now, Rodgers sounds like a player who is loving the production from his current group.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.