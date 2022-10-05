The Green Bay Packers will let Jaire Alexander 'go through the week' to test groin before Sunday's game

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are letting cornerback Jaire Alexander get through the week before making a decision as to his availability for Sunday's game.

The team is preparing to make the international trip to London to face the New York Giants on Sunday, so the schedule for the week is somewhat in flux. The Packers will adjust accordingly, with a modified practice schedule for the week, starting with no pads Wednesday.

That means Alexander has a little more time to work back from a groin injury that sidelined him after the first drive of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 3 and kept him inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Alexander did participate in stretching with his teammates and individual drills with the cornerbacks during the practice portion that was open to the media. He was a limited participant during team drills.

“We’ll let him go through the week,” coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. “We’ll see where he’s at.”

The Packers took an additional shot to the secondary when safety Adrian Amos left the game during the first half Sunday with a possible concussion. He has been in concussion protocol this week and was present during stretch, but was with the rehab group. He is the only active player who did not participate.

In his place Sunday, the defense turned to veteran Rudy Ford, who finished with seven tackles.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was working on the bikes with the rehab group, as part of his new normal of not practicing a full three days per week. He was considered a limited participant. Offensive lineman Caleb Jones, who was placed on the non-football injury list last week, was biking with Bakhtiari.

Other players receiving a limited participant designation were: safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), offensive lineman Josh Myers (foot) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadricep).

Running back Kylin Hill is eligible to come off of the physically unable to perform list, but did not practice with the team Wednesday, instead working with the rehab group. Receiver Sammy Watkins, on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was working with Hill.

In New Jersey, the Giants were without quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion), defensive back Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Richie James (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (concussion), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf).

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was a limited participant. With backup Taylor in concussion protocol, if Jones is hobbled and can't play Sunday, the Packers could face third-stringer Davis Webb.