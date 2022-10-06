Scenes around the UK: Old Course at St. Andrews flies Packers flag ahead of London game, while a cheesehead spotted at airport

London, here come the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are on their way to England for the first time in the NFL's International Series as they get set to play the New York Giants on Sunday.

And the United Kingdom is ready for them.

The Packers are even represented in Scotland, a country just to the north of England, and part of the UK.

A Packers flag was flying proudly at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the historic course on the east coast of Fife in Scotland. The Old Course at St. Andrews hosted this year's Open Championship.

NFL Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler and former Packers great Nick Collins will be waiting for the team when players and coaches arrive early Friday.

But first, the two former Packers players made a stop in Scotland with Butler hitting the links on Thursday.

As expected, the winds were hallowing on the shores of the St. Andrews Bay of the North Sea.

Oh, and some cheeseheads are already in London.

The Packers will conduct a practice later on Friday.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

