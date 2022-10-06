Green Bay Packers' defensive backs Adrian Amos, Jaire Alexander return to practice

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers boarded a plane Thursday afternoon, headed to London to face the New York Giants. Before taking part for the first time in the NFL’s international series, though, the Packers got in one more practice at home.

Safety Adrian Amos (concussion protocol) took part in practice after sitting out Wednesday. During the portions of Thursday’s practice open to the media, Amos stretched with the team, then took part in defensive back drills. He was listed as a limited participant on the injury report, indicating he was able to take part in at least some team drills.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) also took part in Thursday’s practice as a full participant for the first time since pulling his groin during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Alexander left during the first drive of the game two weeks ago against the Buccaneers and did not play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins practiced Thursday as limited participants. Both were limited Wednesday, but were on the rehab bikes during the open media portion. On Thursday, the duo worked with the offensive line during the open portion of practice.

Only rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis did not practice on Thursday. Lewis was sitting out as part of his normal veteran rest day. Wyatt was a limited participant Wednesday before being held out Thursday.

New York Giants injury report

The Giants could be without a significant number of starters.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was able to practice Thursday, but again as a limited participant. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, remains in concussion protocol. Defensive back Julian Love (concussion) was able to practice Thursday after being held out Wednesday. But defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were held out for the second day in a row. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, after being a limited participant Wednesday.

If both Jones and Taylor are unable to play Sunday, the Packers would face a third-string quarterback for the second week in a row in Davis Webb.

The Packers land in London on Friday morning (BST) and will head straight to the practice field to help work off jet lag.

More:Packers players reveal how they're preparing for 'beast' of a trip to London to play the New York Giants

More:10 things to know for Green Bay Packers fans going to London for New York Giants game