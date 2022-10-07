Green 19 Podcast: Packers head to London to take on Saquon Barkley and the Giants

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are headed to London for the club's first game in the NFL International series. They'll face the 3-1 New York Giants. The Giants have found their footing with running back Saquon Barkley. The Packers run defense has been suspect, but do they have enough to stop Saquon? The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill alongside reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, breaks down the Packers' key matchups, the difficulty of playing overseas and provides updates on injuries before making predictions for the game.

