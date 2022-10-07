Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 5 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
N.Y. GIANTS VS. GREEN BAY (London)
Line: Packers by 7 ½.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Giants.
ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY
Line: Buccaneers by 9 ½.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA
Line: Vikings by 7 ½.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
DETROIT AT NEW ENGLAND
Line: Patriots by 3 ½.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.
HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE
Line: Jaguars by 7 ½.
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars
L.A. CHARGERS AT CLEVELAND
Line: Chargers by 2 ½.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
MIAMI AT N.Y. JETS
Line: Dolphins by 3 ½.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.
PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 13 ½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
SEATTLE AT NEW ORLEANS
Line: Saints by 6 ½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Seahawks.
TENNESSEE AT WASHINGTON
Line: Titans by 2 ½.
Straight up – .Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
SAN FRANCISCO AT CAROLINA
Line: 49ers by 6 ½.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
DALLAS AT L.A. RAMS
Line: Rams by 6 ½.
Straight up – Rams Against the spread – Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA AT ARIZONA
Line: Eagles by 5 ½.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
CINCINNATI AT BALTIMORE
Line: Ravens by 3 ½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
MONDAY
LAS VEGAS AT KANSAS CITY
Line: Chiefs by 7 ½.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 12-4 (35-28-1). Against the spread – 9-7 (32-32).