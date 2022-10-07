Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 5 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

N.Y. GIANTS VS. GREEN BAY (London)

Line: Packers by 7 ½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Giants.

ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers by 9 ½.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 7 ½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

DETROIT AT NEW ENGLAND

Line: Patriots by 3 ½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE

Line: Jaguars by 7 ½.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars

L.A. CHARGERS AT CLEVELAND

Line: Chargers by 2 ½.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

MIAMI AT N.Y. JETS

Line: Dolphins by 3 ½.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 13 ½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

SEATTLE AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Saints by 6 ½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Seahawks.

TENNESSEE AT WASHINGTON

Line: Titans by 2 ½.

Straight up – .Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO AT CAROLINA

Line: 49ers by 6 ½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

DALLAS AT L.A. RAMS

Line: Rams by 6 ½.

Straight up – Rams Against the spread – Cowboys.

PHILADELPHIA AT ARIZONA

Line: Eagles by 5 ½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

CINCINNATI AT BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens by 3 ½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

MONDAY

LAS VEGAS AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs by 7 ½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (35-28-1). Against the spread – 9-7 (32-32).