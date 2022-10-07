PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 5 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

N.Y. GIANTS VS. GREEN BAY (London)

Line: Packers by 7 ½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Giants.

ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers by 9 ½.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 7 ½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

DETROIT AT NEW ENGLAND

Line: Patriots by 3 ½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE

Line: Jaguars by 7 ½.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars

L.A. CHARGERS AT CLEVELAND

Line: Chargers by 2 ½.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

MIAMI AT N.Y. JETS

Line: Dolphins by 3 ½.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 13 ½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

SEATTLE AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Saints by 6 ½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Seahawks.

TENNESSEE AT WASHINGTON

Line: Titans by 2 ½.

Straight up – .Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO AT CAROLINA

Line: 49ers by 6 ½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

DALLAS AT L.A. RAMS

Line: Rams by 6 ½.

Straight up – Rams Against the spread – Cowboys.

PHILADELPHIA AT ARIZONA

Line: Eagles by 5 ½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

CINCINNATI AT BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens by 3 ½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

MONDAY  

LAS VEGAS AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs by 7 ½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

LAST WEEK (SEASON) 

Straight up – 12-4 (35-28-1). Against the spread – 9-7 (32-32).

