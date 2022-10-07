Jaire Alexander will play, Adrian Amos questionable for Packers vs. Giants, who will have QB Daniel Jones

GREEN BAY – Both the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants received a lot of clarification Friday as to who they would and wouldn't have available for Sunday's matchup in London.

The Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander available after he was a full participant both Thursday and Friday, and did not receive a game designation, meaning he is expected to play. Alexander suffered a groin injury during the first defensive drive of the game two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The New York Giants will have quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) ready to play after being hampered all week with an ankle sprain, Jones was a full participant Friday and did not receive a game designation.

Packers safety Adrian Amos (concussion protocol) was a limited participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game. Amos has been in concussion protocol all week after delivering a hard hit against New England. He was able to participate in practice Thursday, then make the trip to London and practice Friday, indicating he is progressing quickly through the protocol.

Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice Friday, but was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, seemingly as part of his new normal of not practicing three days a week. He did not receive a game designation and is expected to play. Bakhtiari first appeared this season against the Buccaneers, playing 56% of the offensive snaps. He played all but one series against the Patriots.

Packers rookies defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) and safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) are both questionable for Sunday.

The Giants will be without wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) as well as defensive back Cor'Dale Flott (calf), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion). Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable.

New York wide receiver Richie James (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (concussion), defensive back Fabian Moreau (foot) and offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck) were all full participants after being limited earlier in the week.

The two teams arrived in London on Friday, with the Packers landing around 6:30 a.m. BST. Green Bay went right to the practice field to conduct a jog-through with players.