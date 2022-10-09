Green Bay Packers lose first game outside U.S., fall to New York Giants 27-22 in London

LONDON – It was across the Atlantic Ocean, in a stadium that sang “God Save the King” before kickoff, but Sunday felt exactly like a Green Bay Packers home game.

The Cheeseheads heavily outnumbered New York Giants fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they made their voices heard. From loud boos as the Giants took the field to a deafening roar as Aaron Rodgers ran out of the tunnel, this was Lambeau Field far, far, far east. There was even as “Go Pack Go” chant when the Packers were on offense.

Some things don’t change regardless of the country.

Box score: Giants 27, Packers 22

The fans saw their team change their identity in a new land. The Packers rode Aaron Rodgers to a 27-22 loss before a crowd of 61,024, an NFL record for Hotspur Stadium. The loss dropped the Packers to 3-2 this season.

Here are some quick takeaways:

Can’t run to London

It wasn’t that Aaron Rodgers had a terrible day. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and a 96.3 rating. The Packers fell in love too much with his right arm, however. The quarterback quipped Friday he would ask Matt LaFleur to air it out against the Giants, and that’s just what LaFleur did. The problem is that’s not the formula for the Packers’ offense. Rodgers’ 39 passes trumped 19 carries combined for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. It’s not like the Packers run game was dysfunctional. Their tailback tandem combined for 72 yards, a 5.1-yard average. LaFleur has stayed committed to the run game ever since the opener, but the Packers abandoned the run Sunday, and it cost them.

Unforced mistakes hurt Packers defense

The Packers have been a good defense most of this season. They haven’t yet reached the level of greatness, and in Sunday’s second half the group was quite poor. The talent on this Packers defense is clear, but so were the unforced mistakes against the Giants. Three defensive holding penalties, including one on Rasul Douglas that wiped out a Jarran Reed strip sack. That drive ended with a touchdown. Another holding on safety Darnell Savage wiped out a Rashan Gary sack. No matter how much talent is on that side of the ball, unforced errors will undo any defense.

Randall Cobb enjoys London

Randall Cobb might want to move all his games to London. The veteran receiver, a situational player this season, showed he can still lead an offense when given the opportunity. Cobb had 7 catches for 99 yards. He entered Sunday with 10 catches for 150 yards in four games. As defenses adjust to Romeo Doubs’ rookie emergence, that will leave opportunities for Cobb to have a bigger presence on offense some weeks. He took advantage of that Sunday, catching his most passes in a game since the Packers opener in 2018. Of course, for the Giants, that might have been the point. If Cobb is the best player on an offense at this stage of his career, somebody isn’t stepping up.

David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman in rotation

Maybe it was the long trip to London. Maybe it was residual from playing 70 snaps last week. Whatever the reason, David Bakhtiari returned to being a part-time player. The Packers rotated Bakhtiari and backup Yosh Nijman every drive Sunday after Nijman got just one possession – and three plays – last week against the New England Patriots. When he wasn’t playing, Bakhtiari sat by himself at the end of the bench in the first half. He stood on the sideline in the second half, but he stayed near the end. The two-time All-Pro has made his distaste for the rotation known well before Sunday.

Packers have a new kick returner in Christian Watson

The Amari Rodgers experience as a returner might be ending. Rookie receiver Christian Watson was deep to receive the opening kickoff Sunday, and he stayed there until leaving the game with a hamstring injury in the second half. Rodgers assumed kick return duties, but he’s been relegated to an emergency solution. That might be the same as a punt returner after Rodgers fumbled a punt in the first half. The Packers recovered, but Rodgers has had way too many mistakes in his first two seasons.