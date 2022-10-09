Packers' Marcedes Lewis hauls in his first touchdown of 2022 vs. Giants in London, and Twitter loves it.

Something about London brings out the scoring machine in Marcedes Lewis.

The 17-year Packers tight end's first catch of the 2022 season was a 2-yard TD toss from Aaron Rodgers during Sunday morning's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was Lewis' first score in London since a 3-touchdown game for Jacksonville in 2017.

The TD, which put Green Bay ahead 17-3 in the second quarter, was a wide open play to Lewis — better known for his blocking than pass catching — and Twitter celebrated.

