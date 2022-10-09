Packers' Marcedes Lewis hauls in his first touchdown of 2022 vs. Giants in London, and Twitter loves it.
Ridah Syed
Packers News
Something about London brings out the scoring machine in Marcedes Lewis.
The 17-year Packers tight end's first catch of the 2022 season was a 2-yard TD toss from Aaron Rodgers during Sunday morning's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was Lewis' first score in London since a 3-touchdown game for Jacksonville in 2017.
The TD, which put Green Bay ahead 17-3 in the second quarter, was a wide open play to Lewis — better known for his blocking than pass catching — and Twitter celebrated.
