Packers secondary at full strength with Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos active against New York Giants in London

LONDON – The Green Bay Packers' task of slowing NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley just got a little easier.

Not only will the Packers have top cornerback Jaire Alexander after missing last week with a groin injury, but also safety Adrian Amos. The veteran safety dropped out of last week's game with a concussion. Given the team's travel across the Atlantic Ocean this week, his availability was uncertain.

Amos practiced Thursday and Friday, and he's active against the New York Giants. A box safety, Amos' presence should help around the line of scrimmage.

The Packers have five drafted rookies inactive: defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. That list includes a first- and third-round pick.

Wyatt is inactive for the first time this season. He has been buried on the depth chart early in his first season. Rhyan, a third-round pick, has been inactive in every game.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones is active after battling an ankle injury this week. While the Giants receiver position is depleted – they are the NFL's 31st-ranked passing offense for a reason – Jones' 193 rushing yards in four games this season adds to their league-leading rushing offense.

Receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson are inactive.

The Giants promoted third-string quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad for gameday. Backup Tyrod Taylor is inactive because of a concussion.

On defense, the Giants' line is thinned with tackles Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari inactive.

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the New York Giants on Sunday in London

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants in Week 5