'Picking against an angry Aaron Rodgers seems like a bad idea.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Jets game

The Jets, as they sang in "West Side Story," are in gear.

Meanwhile, the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers have scored two unanswered points.

Somehow Tipico Sportsbook made the Packers a 7.5-point favorite in the game, which is at noon on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Huh?

Is Mark Sanchez coming out of retirement to deliver a key, crucial butt fumble?

The NFL Week 6 game will be televised by Fox.

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game:

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers an 82.9% chance to win the game.

They have the Packers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The site pointed out, "All three of the Jets' wins have come against backup quarterbacks or QBs who have since been benched."

The Packers are favored by 7.

It writes, "The Jets are winners of two straight heading into this week’s matchup and are coming off a 40-point performance for good measure. New York is also undefeated (2-0) on the road this season, and with Green Bay’s offense still building cohesion, it would not be a surprise to see the final score being relatively close. Two of three wins for the Packers this season have come by three points or less, which makes the Jets covering the spread a reasonable pick heading into Sunday."

Caesars Sportsbook

They list the Packers as 7-point favorites.

They like the Packers by 7.

Bill Bender wrote, "The Packers better not mess around in this one against a Jets' team that is gaining confidence around coach Robert Saleh. The running game is picking up, and the Jets have forced six turnovers the last two weeks. Green Bay's offense is hit-or-miss with Aaron Rodgers right now, and they have to get Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon more involved in the offense. The Packers are 20-10 ATS at home under Matt LaFleur, including a 1-1 ATS record this season. Pick: Packers 28, Jets 21.

BetMGM

The Packers are 7-point favorites.

They say bet the under (46 points is the over/under) in the game.

Bill Speros wrote: "Two different shades of green converge in Wisconsin. Each hue is 3-2. In New York, that's reason to celebrate and line Broadway with millions of title-starved fans. In Green Bay, that means it's time to question every personnel decision and play call made since Matt LaFleur opted for that field goal in the NFC Championship Game. Normally, a game at home against the Jets would cure any ill. But the Jets have won three of four and left the Dolphins floundering in a 40-17 rout Sunday, scoring 5 TDs on the ground. Back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets would leave Aaron Rodgers feeling all shades of blue and green. We see a low-scoring, tight affair."

WynnBet Sportsbook

Green Bay is a 7-point favorite.

PointsBet

They list the Packers as 7-point favorites.

The Packers are 7-point favorites.

Larry Rupp wrote: "Picking against an angry Aaron Rodgers seems like a bad idea. It seems even worse considering the Packers are playing at Lambeua field, a stadium in which Rodgers has posted a ridiculous 88-20-1 record in his career. Green Bay knows how crucial it is to stay above the .500 mark during the season. There's no denying that the Jets have been one of the NFL's best underdog stories in 2022. However, they still possess an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in terms of yards per play (5.2) and third-down conversion percentage (38.4%). New York won't be able to keep up with Green Bay. Packers 31, Jets 20."

BJ Rudell wrote: "Following a brutal loss in London, Green Bay limps back home to face another high-flying New York team. Notably, Aaron Jones (6.4 yards per carry) has fewer carries than AJ Dillon (3.9 yards per carry). At some point, the team will need to decide if the parity they gradually generated last season should be undone — if Jones should go back to being the bell cow. The Jets are coming off a huge win against a Miami squad that suffered injuries to Teddy Bridgewater and Tyreek Hill and (potentially) injury-induced limitations for Jaylen Waddle. Yet, New York deserved to win after pummeling their rivals on both sides of the ball, including in the decisive fourth quarter. Unlike last year, they can win even if Zach Wilson fades to the background. That makes the Jets dangerous."

