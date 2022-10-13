Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practices in full Thursday with his thumb wrapped

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who injured his right thumb throwing a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the first half Sunday against the New York Giants, returned to practice Thursday and was not limited.

He threw with his thumb wrapped up during the individual drills open to the media. The rest of practice was closed, but the Packers listed Rodgers as a "full participant" on their injury report, which indicates he took part in all the activity he normally would

Coach Matt LaFleur said in his Thursday news conference before practice that Rodgers was available for a walk-through, but the Packers wouldn’t determine whether he would practice until he got out on the field.

Rodgers sat out practice Wednesday, but both he and LaFleur said Wednesday that they weren’t concerned about Rodgers’ availability Sunday against the New York Jets.

“The thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said. “It was nice to get a day off today, do a little rehab. I’ll try and get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels and be fine by Sunday I’m sure.”

More:Green Bay Packers' inability to win turnover battle reaching an all-time low in Aaron Rodgers era

More:Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers should take a cue from a former Packers guard and just 'run the (expletive) ball'

The Packers practice once more on Friday, so Rodgers will have another opportunity to practice if he feels it’s best for his thumb heading into the weekend. The team also normally does a jog-through on Saturday where they go through the game plan a last time.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) did not practice for a second straight day but worked out on the side with the rehab group. Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) did not practice for a second straight day also.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) was added to the injury report and listed as a limited participant.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis did not take part as part of a "vet rest" day. There were no other changes to the injury report.