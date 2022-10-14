Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 6 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
N.Y. JETS AT GREEN BAY
Line: Packers by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.
BALTIMORE AT N.Y. GIANTS
Line: Ravens by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
CINCINNATI AT NEW ORLEANS
Line: Bengals by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANPOLIS
Line: Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.
MINNESOTA AT MIAMI
Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
NEW ENGLAND AT CLEVELAND
Line: Browns by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
SAN FRANCISCO AT ATLANTA
Line: 49ers by 4 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
TAMPA BAY AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Buccaneers by 8 1/2.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
ARIZONA AT SEATTLE
Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
CAROLINA AT L.A. RAMS
Line: Rams by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Panthers.
BUFFALO AT KANSAS CITY
Line: Bills by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bills.
DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA
Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Cowboys.
MONDAY
DENVER AT L.A. CHARGERS
Line: Chargers by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 11-5 (46-33-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (40-40).