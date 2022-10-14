Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 6 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

N.Y. JETS AT GREEN BAY

Line: Packers by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

BALTIMORE AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Ravens by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

CINCINNATI AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANPOLIS

Line: Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

MINNESOTA AT MIAMI

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

NEW ENGLAND AT CLEVELAND

Line: Browns by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

SAN FRANCISCO AT ATLANTA

Line: 49ers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

TAMPA BAY AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Buccaneers by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

ARIZONA AT SEATTLE

Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

CAROLINA AT L.A. RAMS

Line: Rams by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Panthers.

BUFFALO AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Bills by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bills.

DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Cowboys.

MONDAY

DENVER AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Chargers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 11-5 (46-33-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (40-40).