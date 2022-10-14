PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 6 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SUNDAY

N.Y. JETS AT GREEN BAY

Line: Packers by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

BALTIMORE AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Ravens by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

CINCINNATI AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

 JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANPOLIS

Line: Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

 MINNESOTA AT MIAMI

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

 NEW ENGLAND AT CLEVELAND

Line: Browns by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

SAN FRANCISCO AT ATLANTA

Line: 49ers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

TAMPA BAY AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Buccaneers by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

ARIZONA AT SEATTLE

Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

CAROLINA AT L.A. RAMS

Line: Rams by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Panthers.

BUFFALO AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Bills by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bills.

DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Cowboys.

MONDAY  

DENVER AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Chargers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)  

Straight up – 11-5 (46-33-1). Against the spread – 8-8 (40-40).

